CDW Q3 2021 Earnings Preview
Nov. 02, 2021 11:24 AM ETCDW Corporation (CDW)By: SA News Team
- CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $2.05 (+12.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $5.33B (+12.0% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, CDW has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 6 upward revisions and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 5 upward revisions and 0 downward.