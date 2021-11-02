Blowout rally for Avis Budget, HyreCar and Hertz while Uber and Lyft stall
Nov. 02, 2021 11:26 AM ETCAR, HYRE, HTZ, UBER, LYFTBy: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor22 Comments
- Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) comes off a trading halt and is now up 162% on the day.
- Avis blew past consensus marks with its Q3 report and then lit a torch with sentiment after saying that it will add more electric cars to its fleet. A short squeeze rally effect could also be in play with short interest on CAR at over 28% of total float.
- Carsharing specialist HyreCar (NASDAQ:HYRE) is up 11.58% as investors bet on the possibility that the company could also add a partner as it looks to scale up. Shares of HYRE are the top gainers in the electric vehicle sector.
- Meanwhile, Hertz Global (OTCPK:HTZZ) is 11.19% higher and carved out a new 52-week high of $46.00. The company says it has seen strong early demand for Teslas in its fleet.
- Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) is down 2.55% and Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) is off 2.78% ahead of earnings reports and with the car rental spotlight burning bright.