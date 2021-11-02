Blowout rally for Avis Budget, HyreCar and Hertz while Uber and Lyft stall

Stock market or forex trading graph in graphic concept suitable for financial investment or Economic trends business. Abstract finance background. illustration

Thanumporn Thongkongkaew/iStock via Getty Images

  • Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) comes off a trading halt and is now up 162% on the day.
  • Avis blew past consensus marks with its Q3 report and then lit a torch with sentiment after saying that it will add more electric cars to its fleet. A short squeeze rally effect could also be in play with short interest on CAR at over 28% of total float.
  • Carsharing specialist HyreCar (NASDAQ:HYRE) is up 11.58% as investors bet on the possibility that the company could also add a partner as it looks to scale up. Shares of HYRE are the top gainers in the electric vehicle sector.
  • Meanwhile, Hertz Global (OTCPK:HTZZ) is 11.19% higher and carved out a new 52-week high of $46.00. The company says it has seen strong early demand for Teslas in its fleet.
  • Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) is down 2.55% and Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) is off 2.78% ahead of earnings reports and with the car rental spotlight burning bright.
