New Mountain Finance Q3 2021 Earnings Preview
Nov. 02, 2021 5:35 PM ETNew Mountain Finance (NMFC)By: Ravikash, SA News Editor1 Comment
- New Mountain Finance (NASDAQ:NMFC) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.30 (flat Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $66.71M (+1.8% Y/Y).
- Over the last 1 year, NMFC has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 2 downward.
- The company's stock rose +1.44% on Aug. 5, the day after it reported its Q2 results on Aug. 4, post market.