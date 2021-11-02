New Mountain Finance Q3 2021 Earnings Preview

Nov. 02, 2021 5:35 PM ETNew Mountain Finance (NMFC)By: Ravikash, SA News Editor1 Comment
  • New Mountain Finance (NASDAQ:NMFC) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd, after market close.
  • The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.30 (flat Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $66.71M (+1.8% Y/Y).
  • Over the last 1 year, NMFC has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.
  • Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 2 downward.
  • The company's stock rose +1.44% on Aug. 5, the day after it reported its Q2 results on Aug. 4, post market.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.