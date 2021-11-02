Franklin Resources stock climbs 6% after upped to Buy at Citi

  • Shares of Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) jump 6.1% after Citi analyst William Katz notes BEN's underlying fundamentals improve while trading at much more attractive valuations, he writes in a note to clients.
  • Shares of BEN are up about 13% in the past five sessions, and up 88% Y/Y.
  • Katz upgrades the stock to a Buy from a Hold, and hikes the price target even after the ~12% jump on the Lexington deal news.
  • The analyst estimates that BEN is trading at ~6.5x his 2023 estimate, "which seems well too cheap given clear signs of flow and fee rate stabilization."
  • Sees 2022 adjusted EPS rising 6% to $3.75 and 2023 estimate to $4.09, reflecting Lexington deal accretion, higher base business and a lower rate.
  • Ups price target to $43, implying nearly 23% upside from Monday's close.
  • The Buy rating agrees with the Very Bullish Quant Rating at 3.07, with most of the past year dominated by neutral Quant Ratings, looking at the chart below; however, it disagrees with the Neutral Wall Street Analyst Rating (1 Bullish, 7 Neutral, 1 Bearish, 2 Very Bearish).
  • On Monday, Franklin Resources stock climbs after $1.75B Lexington Partners deal, earnings beat.
