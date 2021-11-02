Enterprise Products Partners racks up big revenue growth, earnings barely budge

pipeline,storage tanks and buildings of a refinery - industrial plant for fuel production

industryview/iStock via Getty Images

  • Enterprise Products Partners (EPD -2.5%) tilts lower after Q3 earnings came in little changed from a year ago, and distributable cash flow slips 2% to $1.61B.
  • Q3 net income attributed to shareholders totaled $1.15B vs. $1.05B in the year-earlier quarter, and Q3 adjusted EBITDA also was little changed at $2.015B vs. $2.06B a year ago.
  • Q3 revenues surged 55% Y/Y to a higher than expected $10.83B from $6.92B in the same quarter last year.
  • Q3 volumes through liquid pipelines recovered to near pre-COVID levels at 6.3M bbl/day, compared to 6M bbl/day in the year-ago quarter, despite customer disruptions from the Gulf of Mexico due to Hurricane Ida.
  • Q3 crude oil pipeline transportation volume rose to 2.05M bbl/day from 1.74M bbl/day a year earlier.
  • Q3 gross operating margin totaled $2.1B, primarily from record performance from Enterprise's petrochemical services businesses and higher margins in its natural gas processing activities.
  • Enterprise Products units have increased 16% YTD, below the 24% return on the broader S&P 500.
