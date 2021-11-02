Sunoco LP Q3 2021 Earnings Preview
Nov. 02, 2021 11:31 AM ETSunoco LP (SUN)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
- Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.93 (-3.1% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $4.67B (+66.2% Y/Y).
- Over the last 1 year, SUN has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 25% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 1 downward.