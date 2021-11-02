Clovis Oncology Q3 2021 Earnings Preview
Nov. 02, 2021 11:32 AM ETClovis Oncology, Inc. (CLVS)By: SA News Team
- Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is -$0.48 and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $39.45M (+1.8% Y/Y).
- Last month, Seeking Alpha contributor Bret Jensen highlighted that the company is offering "only glimmers of hope", and said that the stock "has destroyed much shareholder value".
- Recently, Clovis and ITM Isotope Technologies Munich signed a clinical supply agreement covering an initial period of five years.
- The company reported second-quarter revenue and profit that missed Wall Street estimates and provided an update on its cash position, in August.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 4 upward revisions and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 5 downward.
- The company's shares have fallen more than 5% year to date.