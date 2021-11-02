Clovis Oncology Q3 2021 Earnings Preview

  • Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd, before market open.
  • The consensus EPS Estimate is -$0.48 and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $39.45M (+1.8% Y/Y).
  • Last month, Seeking Alpha contributor Bret Jensen highlighted that the company is offering "only glimmers of hope", and said that the stock "has destroyed much shareholder value".
  • Recently, Clovis and ITM Isotope Technologies Munich signed a clinical supply agreement covering an initial period of five years.
  • The company reported second-quarter revenue and profit that missed Wall Street estimates and provided an update on its cash position, in August.
  • Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 4 upward revisions and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 5 downward.
  • The company's shares have fallen more than 5% year to date.
