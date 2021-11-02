American Finance Trust Q3 Earnings Preview
Nov. 02, 2021 5:35 PM ETAmerican Finance Trust, Inc. (AFIN)By: Ravikash, SA News Editor
- American Finance Trust (NASDAQ:AFIN) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd, after market close.
- The consensus FFO Estimate is $0.24 (0.00% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $83.55M (+6.44% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, AFIN has beaten FFO estimates 29% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, FFO estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 2 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 0 downward.