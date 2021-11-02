AMETEK gains on record 3Q performance; raises full year guidance

Quarterly Results

  • AMETEK (AME +4.4%) is trading higher after reporting a record $1.44B sales in 3Q21.
  • Sales grew 28% Y/Y and 17% organically, topping analysts estimates by $30M.
  • Electronic Instruments Group (EIG) generated a record sales of $981.8M (+31% Y/Y), while Electromechanical Group (EMG) sales were $458.9M, up 21% Y/Y.
  • The electronic instruments maker reported 25% growth in operating income to a record $337.6M, while operating margins were 23.4% with strong core operating margin expansion. Adjusted earnings were a record $1.26 per diluted share (+25% Y/Y).
  • CEO update: "AMETEK's results in the quarter were outstanding. Our businesses delivered record results which exceeded our expectations despite a challenging operating environment. Order growth remains strong and broad-based resulting in a record $2.6 billion backlog. Given this performance, we are again raising our sales and earnings guidance for the full year."
  • Outlook: FY21 sales is now expected to be grow in the low 20% range with organic sales up low double digits on a percentage basis versus 2020. Adj. EPS are expected to be in the range of $4.76-$4.78 (consensus: $4.66), compared to prior guidance range of $4.62 to $4.68 per diluted share.
  • For 4Q21, sales are expected to be up in the low 20% range compared to 4Q20. Adj. EPS are expected to be in the range of $1.28 to $1.30 (consensus: 1.26), up 19%-20% over the same period in 2020.
