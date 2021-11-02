Potbelly Q3 2021 Earnings Preview
Nov. 02, 2021 5:35 PM ETPotbelly Corporation (PBPB)By: Urvi Shah, SA News Editor
- Potbelly (NASDAQ:PBPB) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is -$0.05 (+88.1% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $98.5M (+35.6% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, PBPB has beaten EPS estimates 38% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 25% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 1 downward.