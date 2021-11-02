MGIC Investment Q3 2021 Earnings Preview
Nov. 02, 2021 5:35 PM ETMGIC Investment Corporation (MTG)By: Ravikash, SA News Editor
- MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.45 (+4.7% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $299.65M (+1.2% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, MTG has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 6 upward revisions and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 3 downward.