Trupanion Q3 2021 Earnings Preview
Nov. 02, 2021 5:35 PM ETTrupanion, Inc. (TRUP)By: Ravikash, SA News Editor
- Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is -$0.01 (+85.7% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $177.88M (+36.7% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, TRUP has beaten EPS estimates 38% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 6 upward revisions and 1 downward.