Cenovus Energy Q3 2021 Earnings Preview
Nov. 02, 2021 11:39 AM ETCenovus Energy Inc. (CVE)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor7 Comments
- Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.38 (+202.7% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $9.49B (+159.4% Y/Y).
- Over the last 1 year, CVE has beaten EPS estimates 50% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 1 downward.