Sculptor Capital Management Q3 2021 Earnings Preview
Nov. 02, 2021 5:35 PM ETSculptor Capital Management, Inc. (SCU)By: Ravikash, SA News Editor
- Sculptor Capital Management (NYSE:SCU) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.52 (flat Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $95.5M (-14.7% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, SCU has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 0 downward.