BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Q3 2021 Earnings Preview
Nov. 02, 2021 11:45 AM ETBioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (BCRX)By: SA News Team3 Comments
- BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is -$0.29 and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $40.2M (+559.0% Y/Y).
- Seeking Alpha contributor Tom Payne argued that BioCryst is set to become the next rare disease giant and highlighted what Wall Street has wrong about the stock, in September.
- BioCryst shares rose more than 12% in reaction to posting second-quarter revenue that beat Wall Street estimates, helped by the sales of its ORLADEYO treatment, in August.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 5 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 10 upward revisions and 0 downward.
- The company's shares have more than doubled year to date.