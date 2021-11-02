BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Q3 2021 Earnings Preview

  • BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd, before market open.
  • The consensus EPS Estimate is -$0.29 and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $40.2M (+559.0% Y/Y).
  • Seeking Alpha contributor Tom Payne argued that BioCryst is set to become the next rare disease giant and highlighted what Wall Street has wrong about the stock, in September.
  • BioCryst shares rose more than 12% in reaction to posting second-quarter revenue that beat Wall Street estimates, helped by the sales of its ORLADEYO treatment, in August.
  • Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 5 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 10 upward revisions and 0 downward.
  • The company's shares have more than doubled year to date.
