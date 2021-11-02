Bain Capital Specialty Finance Q3 2021 Earnings Preview
Nov. 02, 2021 5:35 PM ETBain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. (BCSF)By: Ravikash, SA News Editor
- Bain Capital Specialty Finance (NYSE:BCSF) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd, after market close.
- The consensus NII Estimate is $0.34 (+3.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $46.04M (-1.7% Y/Y).
- Over the last 3 months, NII estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 2 downward.
- Over the last 2 years, BCSF has beaten NII estimates 50% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.