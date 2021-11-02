Intercept Pharma Q3 2021 Earnings Preview

  • Intercept Pharma (NASDAQ:ICPT) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd, before market open.
  • The consensus EPS Estimate is -$1.09 and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $83.04M (+4.4% Y/Y).
  • Intercept shares rose more than 3% in reaction to posting second-quarter results that beat Wall Street estimates, helped by the strength in its Ocaliva franchise, in July.
  • Goldman Sachs downgraded the stock to sell from neutral citing the ongoing uncertainty and insufficient value-creating catalysts in the near term, in August.
  • Over the last 1 year, ICPT has beaten EPS estimates 50% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.
  • Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 4 upward revisions and 4 downward.
  • The company's shares have fallen more than 30% year to date.
