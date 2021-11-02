SiTime Q3 2021 Earnings Preview
Nov. 02, 2021 5:35 PM ETSiTime Corporation (SITM)By: Urvi Shah, SA News Editor
- SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.75 (+226.1% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $58M (+77.4% Y/Y).
- Over the last 1 year, SITM has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 6 upward revisions and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 5 upward revisions and 0 downward.