Electronic Arts Q2 2022 Earnings Preview
Nov. 02, 2021 5:35 PM ETElectronic Arts Inc. (EA)By: SA News Team
- Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.15 (+82.5% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.75B (+92.3% Y/Y).
- In mid-October, Electronic Arts shares fell over 3% on report FIFA deal is in trouble.
- Over the last 1 year, EA has beaten EPS estimates 50% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 17 upward revisions and 7 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 16 upward revisions and 5 downward.
- "If Electronic Arts continues to successfully sell its game FIFA and nothing changes regarding the distribution channel, I would say that the implied share price is close to $175", writes H Tianshan in his Bullish article dated Sept. 28.
- Shares of EA are down over 1% YTD.