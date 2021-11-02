Electronic Arts Q2 2022 Earnings Preview

  • Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd, after market close.
  • The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.15 (+82.5% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.75B (+92.3% Y/Y).
  • In mid-October, Electronic Arts shares fell over 3% on report FIFA deal is in trouble.
  • Over the last 1 year, EA has beaten EPS estimates 50% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.
  • Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 17 upward revisions and 7 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 16 upward revisions and 5 downward.
  • "If Electronic Arts continues to successfully sell its game FIFA and nothing changes regarding the distribution channel, I would say that the implied share price is close to $175", writes H Tianshan in his Bullish article dated Sept. 28.
  • Shares of EA are down over 1% YTD.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.