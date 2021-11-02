Benefitfocus Q3 2021 Earnings Preview
Nov. 02, 2021 5:35 PM ETBenefitfocus, Inc. (BNFT)By: Urvi Shah, SA News Editor
- Benefitfocus (NASDAQ:BNFT) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is -$0.24 (-200.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $58.97M (-7.3% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, BNFT has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 3 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 3 downward.