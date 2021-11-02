Marriott Q3 2021 Earnings Preview
Nov. 02, 2021 11:56 AM ETMarriott International, Inc. (MAR)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
- Marriott (NASDAQ:MAR) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.99 vs. $0.06 year ago and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $3.71B (+64.9% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, MAR has beaten EPS estimates 63% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 25% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 12 upward revisions and 3 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 6 upward revisions and 0 downward.