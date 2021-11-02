Russia fails to ramp up gas supplies to Europe in auction
Nov. 02, 2021 11:56 AM ETPublic Joint Stock Company Gazprom (OGZPY)By: Carl Surran, SA News Editor37 Comments
- Gazprom (OTCPK:OGZPY) did not book extra capacity to ship more gas to Europe at auctions today, Reuters reports, a step that would have helped ease prices in a market worried about the intentions of the Russian government.
- The Kremlin says it remains committed to begin pumping more gas to Europe once domestic storage tanks are replenished, as ordered last week by Vladimir Putin.
- Russia has said it is meeting its contractual obligations, but Gazprom's failure to book additional gas transit capacity via Ukraine and Poland to Europe for January-September could indicate it has no plans to supply anything above its contractual volumes, at least through the two key routes.
- A senior director at Fitch Ratings tells Reuters that the Nord Stream 2 pipeline is the likely reason why Gazprom had held back from booking more gas transit capacity through Ukraine or via the Yamal pipeline across Belarus.
- "Gazprom is presumably betting on Nord Stream 2 coming online fairly soon... and does not want to assume additional obligations as of now as the Ukraine transit route and the Yamal-Europe pipeline are likely to be used as balancing routes once Nord Stream 2 is up and running," the Fitch director says.
- Gazprom and its partners recently completed construction of the controversial Nord Stream 2 project.