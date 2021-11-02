HollyFrontier Q3 2021 Earnings Preview
Nov. 02, 2021 11:56 AM ETHollyFrontier Corporation (HFC)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
- HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.74 (+280.5% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $3.95B (+40.1% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, HFC has beaten EPS estimates 63% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 10 upward revisions and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 4 upward revisions and 2 downward.