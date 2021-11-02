RPT Realty Q3 Earnings Preview
Nov. 02, 2021
- RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd, after market close.
- The consensus FFO Estimate is $0.25 (+30.99% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $53.43M (+14.94% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, RPT has beaten FFO estimates 29% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, FFO estimates have seen 6 upward revisions and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 0 downward.