SSR Mining Q3 2021 Earnings Preview
Nov. 02, 2021 11:57 AM ETSSR Mining Inc. (SSRM)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
- SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.34 (-30.6% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $336.55M (+49.3% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, SSRM has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 38% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 4 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 2 downward.