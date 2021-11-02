Cutera Q3 2021 Earnings Preview
Nov. 02, 2021 5:35 PM ETCutera, Inc. (CUTR)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
- Cutera (NASDAQ:CUTR) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is -$0.06 (+53.8% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $51.52M (+31.8% Y/Y).
- Over the last 1 year, CUTR has beaten EPS estimates 50% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 3 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 2 downward.