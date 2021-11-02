Aurinia Pharma Q3 2021 Earnings Preview
- Aurinia Pharma (NASDAQ:AUPH) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is -$0.33 and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $14.15M.
- Aurinia shares rose 14% in reaction to posting financial results for Q2 ended June 30, 2021, in August.
- In September, Seeking Alpha contributor Bret Jensen noted that the company has seen a nice surge in its stock price over the past month after reporting better-than-expected initial sales for its flagship product LUPKYNIS.
- However, Aurinia shares fell 1.3% recently after GlaxoSmithKline denied a Mail report from Sunday that the pharma company was considering a bid.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 6 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 5 downward.
- The company's shares have more than doubled year to date.