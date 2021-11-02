Capri FQ2 2022 Earnings Preview
Nov. 02, 2021 11:59 AM ETCapri Holdings Limited (CPRI)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
- Capri (NYSE:CPRI) is scheduled to announce FQ2 earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.95 (+5.6% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.27B (+14.4% Y/Y).
- The company has exceeded expectations in FQ1 and boosted FY2021 outlook.
- Over the last 2 years, CPRI has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 19 upward revisions and 2 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 7 upward revisions and 4 downward.