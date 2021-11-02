BorgWarner Q3 2021 Earnings Preview
Nov. 02, 2021 12:01 PM ETBorgWarner Inc. (BWA)By: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor
- BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.74 (-15.9% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $3.38B (+33.6% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, BWA has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 16 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 11 downward.