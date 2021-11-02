Magnite Q3 2021 Earnings Preview
- Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.16 (+166.7% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $112.82M (+85.0% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, MGNI has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 3 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 6 upward revisions and 0 downward.
