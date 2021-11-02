Camping World Q3 2021 Earnings Preview
Nov. 02, 2021 12:02 PM ETCamping World Holdings, Inc. (CWH)By: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Camping World (NYSE:CWH) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.79 (+13.3% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.83B (+8.9% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, CWH has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 7 upward revisions and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 4 upward revisions and 4 downward.