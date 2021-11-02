Tupperware Q3 2021 Earnings Preview
Nov. 02, 2021 12:03 PM ETTupperware Brands Corporation (TUP)By: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor
- Tupperware (NYSE:TUP) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.71 (-40.8% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $473.7M (-0.7% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, TUP has beaten EPS estimates 50% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 1 downward.