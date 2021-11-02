Kennedy-Wilson Q3 2021 Earnings Preview
Nov. 02, 2021 5:35 PM ETKennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (KW)By: Ravikash, SA News Editor
- Kennedy-Wilson (NYSE:KW) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.39 (+316.7% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $123.36M (+8.0% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, KW has beaten EPS estimates 63% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 13% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 0 downward.