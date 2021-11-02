DXC Technology Q2 2022 Earnings Preview
Nov. 02, 2021 5:35 PM ETDXC Technology Company (DXC)By: SA News Team
- DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.83 (+29.7% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $4.11B (-9.7% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, DXC has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 7 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 3 downward.