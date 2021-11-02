Horizon Therapeutics Q3 2021 Earnings Preview

  • Horizon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HZNP) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd, before market open.
  • The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.54 (-11.5% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $979.49M (+53.9% Y/Y).
  • New long-term data on Horizon Therapeutics' Tepezza (teprotumumab-trbw) for thyroid eye disease found that the efficacy of the treatment is maintained after the last dose, last month.
  • In October, Seeking Alpha contributor ONeil Trader argued that "investors are underestimating the long-term potential of Horizon's gout franchise".
  • Over the last 2 years, HZNP has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.
  • Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 9 upward revisions and 2 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 8 upward revisions and 1 downward.
  • The company's shares have gained more than 60% year to date.
