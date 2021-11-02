Lancaster Colony FQ1 2022 Earnings Preview
Nov. 02, 2021 12:04 PM ETLancaster Colony Corporation (LANC)By: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor
- Lancaster Colony (NASDAQ:LANC) is scheduled to announce FQ1 earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.63 (+12.4% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $406.8M (+16.5% Y/Y).
- Over the last 1 year, LANC has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 0 downward.