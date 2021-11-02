Equitable Holdings Q3 2021 Earnings Preview
Nov. 02, 2021 5:35 PM ETEquitable Holdings, Inc. (EQH)By: Ravikash, SA News Editor
- Equitable Holdings (NYSE:EQH) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.39 (+12.1% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $3.48B (+89.1% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, EQH has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 25% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 6 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 3 downward.