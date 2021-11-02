Superior Q3 2021 Earnings Preview
Nov. 02, 2021 12:05 PM ETSuperior Industries International, Inc. (SUP)By: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor
- Superior (NYSE:SUP) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is -$0.33 (-237.5% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $321.84M (+1.5% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, SUP has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 2 downward.