Lumber Liquidators Q3 2021 Earnings Preview
Nov. 02, 2021 12:06 PM ETLL Flooring Holdings, Inc. (LL)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
- Lumber Liquidators (NYSE:LL) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.32 (-52.2% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $289M (-2.3% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, LL has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 2 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 2 downward.