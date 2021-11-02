Office Depot Q3 2021 Earnings Preview
Nov. 02, 2021 12:07 PM ETThe ODP Corporation (ODP)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
- Office Depot (NASDAQ:ODP) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.43 (-20.6% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $2.27B (-10.6% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, ODP has beaten EPS estimates 63% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 3 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 3 downward.