Allstate Q3 2021 Earnings Preview
Nov. 02, 2021 5:35 PM ETThe Allstate Corporation (ALL)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
- Allstate (NYSE:ALL) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.76 (-40.1% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $10.6B (-7.8% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, ALL has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 12 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 1 downward.