Albemarle Q3 2021 Earnings Preview
Nov. 02, 2021 5:35 PM ETAlbemarle Corporation (ALB)By: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.76 (-30.3% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $764.1M (+2.3% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, ALB has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 6 upward revisions and 9 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 5 upward revisions and 4 downward.
- RBC Capital Albemarle upgraded to Outperform from Sector Perform with a $280 price target, saying the company will continue to benefit from accelerating production growth of electric vehicles given its unique low cost position and global scale.
