Matson Q3 2021 Earnings Preview
Nov. 02, 2021 5:35 PM ETMatson, Inc. (MATX)By: Urvi Shah, SA News Editor2 Comments
- Matson (NYSE:MATX) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $6.53 (+300.6% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.07B (+65.8% Y/Y).
- Over the last 1 year, MATX has beaten EPS estimates 50% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 25% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 0 downward.