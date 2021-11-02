Rockwell Automation trades in green on strong FQ4 results, FY22 guidance
- Rockwell Automation (ROK +6.4%) reported FQ4 organic sales growth of 12.6% with currency translation sales rising by 1.5%, and acquisitions increased sales by 1.0%; total sales were higher by 15.1%.
- "Record orders were broad based across all industries and businesses, and continued strategic investments including the Plex acquisition position us very well for the future," Chairman and CEO Blake Moret commented.
- Segment-wise: Intelligent Devices sales grew 16.7%, Software & Control reported 18.8% growth, Lifecycle Services rose 8.8%.
- FQ4 net income stood at $78.5M or $0.67/share compared to $262.7M or $2.25/share in year ago quarter.
- Total segment operating margin was 17.9% compared to 20.2% a year ago due to higher planned spend, the reinstatement of incentive compensation, and the reversal of temporary pay actions, partially offset by higher sales.
- Cash flow provided by operating activities stood at $204.1M compared to $325.8M in year ago quarter.
- During the quarter, the company repurchased 0.2M shares at a cost of $61.2M; as of Sep.30, $552.3M remained available under existing share repurchase authorizations.
- Outlook: The company's outlook indicated strong demand as well as record backlog entering into FY22.
- Segment operating margin is seen at ~21.5%; adj. EPS is seen ranging between $10.50$11.1; free cash flow as % of adjusted income is seen at ~90%.
- "2022 will be a breakout year for Rockwell, with sales expected to exceed $8B as component supply improves. Major new product introductions and recent acquisitions will fuel continued orders growth globally across all industry segments. I'm excited to see our great people bring our strategy to life," Moret added.
