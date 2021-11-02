LGI Homes stock drops 6% after lowering full year active communities outlook
Nov. 02, 2021
- Homebuilder LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) shares decline 6.5% even after beating Q3 earnings and revenue consensus estimates.
- However, continued high absorptions and supply chain impact to development timing made the company guide lower on the number of active communities to 100 - 105 for the year vs. 112 - 120 in the prior view.
- Still, the company tightens guidance on adjusted gross margin to a range of 28% and 29%, compared with 27.5% and 29.5% in the prior outlook.
- "Given the robust demand environment and measures taken to support our margins, we expect to see continued negative near-term net order growth," said Chairman and CEO Eric Lipar.
- Q3 EPS of $4.05 beats the consensus estimate of $4.01, up from $3.52 in the year-ago quarter.
- Q3 home sales revenue of $751.61M also tops the estimate by $19.62M, compared with $534.2M in Q3 of last year.
- Q3 adjusted gross margin of 28.2% inches higher from 27.3% in the year-ago quarter.
- Ending backlog value of $959.8M rises from $932.7M in Q3 2020; cancellation rate of 18.8% in Q3 declines from 20.6% in Q3 of last year.
- Conference call starts at 12:30 p.m. ET.
