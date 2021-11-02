APA Q3 2021 Earnings Preview
Nov. 02, 2021 5:35 PM ETAPA Corporation (APA)By: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor
- APA (NASDAQ:APA) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.91 (+668.8% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.7B (+61.9% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, APA has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 13 upward revisions and 5 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 9 upward revisions and 3 downward.