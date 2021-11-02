Kirkland Lake Gold Q3 2021 Earnings Preview

Nov. 02, 2021 5:35 PM ETKirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (KL)By: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor9 Comments
  • Kirkland Lake Gold (NYSE:KL) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd, after market close.
  • The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.88 (-3.3% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $632.12M (-0.1% Y/Y).
  • Over the last 2 years, KL has beaten EPS estimates 63% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.
  • Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 2 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 3 downward.
  • Earlier, Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) and Kirkland Lake Gold (NYSE:KL) announce "a merger of equals," but the combined entity will be called Agnico Eagle Mines.
