Continental Resources Q3 2021 Earnings Preview
Nov. 02, 2021 5:35 PM ETContinental Resources, Inc. (CLR)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
- Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.20 (+645.5% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.41B (+103.6% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, CLR has beaten EPS estimates 63% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 23 upward revisions and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 10 upward revisions and 0 downward.