CF Industries Q3 2021 Earnings Preview
Nov. 02, 2021 5:35 PM ETCF Industries Holdings, Inc. (CF)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
- CF Industries (NYSE:CF) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.95 (+830.8% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.37B (+61.7% Y/Y).
- Over the last 1 year, CF has beaten EPS estimates 50% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 6 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 4 downward.