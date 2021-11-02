Ameren Q3 2021 Earnings Preview
Nov. 02, 2021 5:35 PM ETAmeren Corporation (AEE)By: Urvi Shah, SA News Editor
- Ameren (NYSE:AEE) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.61 (+9.5% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.76B (+8.0% Y/Y).
- Over the last 1 year, AEE has beaten EPS estimates 50% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 0% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 5 upward revisions and 3 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 1 downward.